Local 'U2 Bono' impersonator aims to help Ukraine humanitarian efforts

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego "Bono" impersonator is helping those struggling in Ukraine.

The San Diego State University graduate said this is his calling. He plans to leave in a couple days and says he is honored to take this journey he is about to embark on.

Pavel Sfera is a local Bono impersonator from the hit band U2.

"Music moves people no matter where you are. People love Bono. People love U2 and for a brief moment they feel like they are in presence of Bono," said Sfera.

Sfera came to the United States in 1969. His parents are Romanian and he is from Yugoslavia (now known as Serbia.)

"My father was in prison for 10 years. He was beaten and tortured for his religious beliefs and I hate to see this struggle," said Sfera.

That struggle is one of the many reasons he is dropping everything and booking a one way ticket to the Romania/Ukraine border.

"I can't imagine being a refugee myself and leaving everything they know. I don’t want to live my life knowing that I could have done something and did nothing," said Sfera.

He is partnering with the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that has been making 600-800 meals per day for Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict.

He also plans to meet with other organizations to provide shelter, medicines and clothing.

"I may not come back and I'm prepared for it. I don’t know what Putin is going to do. I don’t know if he will start throwing out nuclear bombs. He is crazy. I'm sad and grateful that I can do this, that's humanity," said Sfera.

And he is grateful to use his voice to inspire hope.

"I will be singing to people to cheer them up," said Sfera.

He started Venmo account @Pavel-Sfera and GoFundMe page to raise money for supplies like blankets, food and other necessities for those suffering.