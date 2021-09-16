Local veterinarians stretched thin; pet owners report long wait times

"COVID has severely impacted the veterinary industry," said Dr. Jenna Olsen of B Street Veterinary Hospital in Golden Hill.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Local pet owners say it's becoming more and more difficult to make veterinarian appointments.



Some have had to shop around just to find a place to get in.

“We have been inundated in the last 18 months,” said veterinarian, Dr. Jenna Olsen.

Dr. Olsen works at B Street Veterinary Hospital in Golden Hill.

She says it's not uncommon to turn walk-ins away or have people wait hours to be seen.

"Some hospitals may make you wait on a good day two to four hours to be seen. Some days it could be eight to 12 hours," said Dr. Olsen.

"It can be long waits. I mean we've had to come multiple times because we waited two hours and haven't been seen and we're in the hot sun," said dog owner, Casey Doane.

The issue isn't an isolated one.

A recent Nextdoor post generated dozens of comments from frustrated pet owners with similar experiences all over San Diego County.

Dr. Olsen says there's a couple reasons as to why.

“Most hospitals could have used a few more staff members prior to COVID and since then, we've actually lost quite a few," said Dr. Olsen. "We're lacking manpower and coupled with the number of animals added during COVID, that really stretches a lot of hospitals thin."



In addition, Dr. Olsen says added safety measures mean less time for more clients.

"And so if a hospital was able to see X amount of clients pre-COVID that number may have dropped for certain hospitals just so that they could clean rooms, sanitize things, gown up, use PPE, things like that," said Dr. Olsen.

Industry-wide, Dr. Olsen says doctors and veterinary staff have been on the receiving end of frustrated pet owners.

“We've experienced verbal abuse, near physical abuse, smear campaigns, and that's not just our hospital," said Dr. Olsen.

Still, there are those who understand the strain veterinarians are under.



Cat owner Anne Stouts said, "You've just got to be patient. These guys are the best. They're working as hard as they can."



Dr. Olsen hopes others will as well.



“We're truly, truly doing the best.”

Dr. Olsen advises people to plan ahead when making appointments. Also, she asks clients to be patient and kind.

