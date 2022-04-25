Two hit-and-runs and near misses along Barrio Logan street

People in Barrio Logan are fed up with the lack of safety for pedestrians along Logan Ave. There've been several deadly accidents and near misses.

SAN DIEGO — People living in Barrio Logan want to enjoy their day and be able to walk the streets, but that's not possible if drivers are violating traffic signals and hitting pedestrians with their car. “I'm working in my shop and all I hear is beep beep,” said Ana Vega, a business owner in the neighborhood.

“It’s bad.” Locals say it is out of control from running stop signs to speeding. CBS 8 stood on the corner of Samson and Logan Ave where I witnessed several cars running through stop signs and a pedestrian almost struck by a vehicle.

The nightmare doesn't stop there, drivers are committing traffic violations and deadly hit and runs. Like Alejandra Gonzalez, who says she was almost struck by a vehicle who had to swerve to another lane.

Two pedestrians have already been killed just this year, after being struck by reckless drivers. One of those victims was 77-year-old army veteran, Felipe Nieto. The other victim was Miriam Estrada, known as the "tamale lady", she was struck by a vehicle when crossing the street on Cesar Chavez Parkway and Kearny Avenue.

“Everyone was distraught seeing the driver get out of his car, stare at Felipe on the ground and then just drive away,” said Nayeli Gutierrez, who owns NG Apothecary, which is right next to the intersection where Nieto was struck, she says the lack of traffic lights and street lights are to blame.

“During the day people are already violating traffic lights, but at night no one can see anything and it’s just even worse,” said Gutierrez.

She and other members also blame the city for not making this an urgent matter. CBS 8 reached out to Councilmember Vivian Moreno's office from District 8, but she did not respond to an interview.

We also reached out to the San Diego police Department who says they have been monitoring these violations and will be taking surveys of where the main point of impact is.

They also say the safety of their community is their priority, but being short handed on officers has become increasingly difficult to catch every traffic violation being committed.

“I just hope something changes before someone else ends up dead,” said Alejandra Gonzalez.