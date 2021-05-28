Several streets in Logan Heights shut down due to SWAT standoff

San Diego Police say the suspect has outstanding felony warrants for shooting at or shooting someone.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police SWAT have responded to the 2900 block of Ocean View Boulevard where they say an armed and dangerous suspect is holed up in a home.

The department says they have been trying to talk to the suspect since 9 a.m.

San Diego Police say the suspect has outstanding felony warrants for shooting at or shooting someone.

The perimeter has been set up 4-5 blocks out from the location.

Police are urging everyone to avoid the location.