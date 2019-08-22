LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel was arrested after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting and stockpiled guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his home, police said Wednesday.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday at his Huntington Beach home, police said.

Montoya was upset over a work-related human resources issue when he told a co-worker at the Long Beach Marriott on Monday that "he was going to shoot up fellow employees and people coming into the hotel," Police Chief Robert Luna said.

The employee told the hotel's general manager, who contacted police.

A search of Montoya's Huntington Beach home turned up assault-style rifles and other weapons, dozens of high-capacity magazines and hundreds of bullets, police said.

Montoya "had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident," Luna said.

At the news conference, Luna thanked Imran Ahmed, the hotel's general manager, for calling authorities.

"Sir, you saved many lives, not only of your employees but any customers that may have been at the Marriott when this guy decided to show up and carry out his threat," Luna said.

The chief said Montoya didn't appear to have any criminal history that would have prevented him from legally buying guns, although some of the weapons and high-capacity magazines at his home may be illegal.

Montoya was held on suspicion of making, possessing and distributing assault weapons and making criminal threats. He was held on $500,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.