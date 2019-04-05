POWAY, Calif — Chabad of Poway held its first Shabbat prayer services Saturday since a gunman opened fire, killing one person and wounding three others. The community center was filled with congregation members.

Out of respect for Jewish religious law regarding the Sabbath, News 8 did not record video or interview the people who went to pray on Saturday.

Two sheriff’s department vehicles were parked outside and at least one deputy patrolled the outside. A muslim man was also outside holding a sign and standing in solidarity with those of the Jewish faith.

The makeshift memorial for the dead and injured continues to grow. Earlier in the week, a congregation in Houston sent a large banner that says ‘Houston stands with Poway.’ The banner included notes on how they would honor the life of Lori Kaye, the woman who died after taking a bullet for Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Kaye was laid to rest on Monday.

RELATED: Victims of the Poway synagogue shooting

RELATED: 'The first thing I saw was the gun’ | Teen survivor describes Poway synagogue shooting

RELATED: Rabbi injured in Poway synagogue shooting speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast



Earlier this week, Rabbi Goldstein visited the White House as part of the National Day of Prayer. Goldstein condemned hate in his message saying, “It is our actions that will counteract these evil and dark events. Mrs. Lori Kaye may your soul rest in peace.”

Poway has hosted vigils almost every day after the shooting as people from all faiths stand up against hate. Many are members of the group ‘Mom’s of Poway’ who want to spread their message of unity with their children.

RELATED: Community vigil held for Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victims at Poway High School

RELATED: Victims of Poway synagogue shooting speak out

KFMB