Looking back on the early 2000’s Enron scandal in San Diego

With SDG&E prices going through the roof these days, CBS 8 looks back at the last time this happened in San Diego and what caused it.

SAN DIEGO — If you lived in San Diego in the early 2000’s, you may remember the Enron scandal. Energy bills tripled and quadrupled leaving San Diegans in sticker shock.

Back then, CBS 8 investigated the problem, fought back and got people their money back. The story even got national attention.

CBS 8’s Steve Price was the reporter on the story and is now looking back on the scandal.

Back in 2000, the first county in California to see a spike in energy prices was San Diego, sound familiar? Making a bad situation worse, the company responsible for our pain had employees caught on tape laughing at our misery.

In 2000, one San Diego resident told CBS 8, “God, I couldn’t believe it, and I live by myself. I got a bill for a family on six.”

The problem was so bad that we interviewed a woman back then who didn’t leave her house for days on end because she couldn’t afford to charge her electric wheelchair. “Terrible,” she said, adding, “I have to skimp on food and everything else to pay my electricity.”

Back then, the issue was market manipulation. An energy company called Enron, which has since gone bankrupt, pulled a bunch of dirty tricks. One trick was when they forced power plants to shut down on hot days when we needed more power. As a result, California didn’t have enough electricity causing rolling blackouts and forcing rates to skyrocket.

To make matters worse, their actions were caught on tape saying, “He just f***s California. He steals money from California to the tune of a million. He arbitrages the California market to the tune of a million bucks or two a day.”

Enron’s energy traders cheered when a fire shut down a major transmission line in California, driving prices up even higher. Eventually it all led to an investigation, with Enron signing a settlement agreement for more than $1.5 billion.

Apparently, the traders who made a fortune at our expense weren’t too happy about it. One was caught on tape saying, “They’re f*****g taking all the money back from you guys? All the money you guys stole from those poor grandmothers in California?” Another employee then chimed in, “Yeah, Grandma Millie, man.”

Because of Enron’s bankruptcy, the company only paid a fraction of what they owed. SDG&E customers ended up getting refunded around $50 million.

When it comes to outrage over these high bills, CBS 8 is as "Amped Up" as you are and we aren't letting this go, continuing to demand answers for you, until we get them. And if you’d like to give your feedback to SDG&E, you can do so by CLICKING HERE. If you’d like to file a complaint with CPUC, click here.