How is Los Angeles County beating San Diego to the yellow tier?

Los Angeles County could move into the yellow tier by next week if the area’s dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases continues while San Diego stays steady in orange tier.

SAN DIEGO — If San Diego County has administered more vaccines and has had a lower case count than Los Angeles County throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, then how is Los Angeles County poised to move up to California’s least restrictive yellow tier come next week?



"Week after week, recently these numbers prove the hard work that we're doing as a community. I’m grateful to everyone in this county, who’s played a part in getting us there,” said LA County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.



LA County charts show Los Angeles cases per 100,000 at being so low at 1.9, the county is on track to soon leave the orange tier.

L.A. County Prepares for Possible Move to Yellow Tier; Walk-Ins Extended at County Vaccination Sites.

"Moving into the yellow tier allows for increases in indoor capacity across many sectors. It also allows bars to begin providing indoor services at 25% capacity,” Dr. Ferrer said.



The increased capacities across the board in the yellow tier applies to so much from amusement parks to breweries, gyms, museums and private gatherings.

But how could Los Angeles County with nearly triple San Diego County’s population with 10 million people be beating San Diego to the least restrictive tier?



"They have more natural immunity because more people got COVID in LA than got it in San Diego County, so the fuel for the fire of potential spread is less. In a way, they are benefitting now from now having had huge numbers previously,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

He said San Diego would need two consecutive weeks in the lower tier of our adjusted case rate in order to change tiers. San Diego County has had hospitalizations drop by 22% and a 25% decrease in COVID-19 confirmed ICU patients.

"We were on the precipice of going in the red the first time and we’ve kind of held consistent and steady there,” Fletcher said.

For the last three weeks since being in the orange tier, San Diego has had a hint of red-level numbers with our case rate and adjusted case rate holding steady above six. State projections show the county would need less than one or two to make it to yellow.

"With all of the reopenings and with everything that we are seeing, I think that San Diego County is doing really great. Certainly we would love to get there, and I hope as a region that we get there before June 15, and if folks continue to be safe again, I expect our case rate to be lower next week than it was this week,” Fletcher said.

If Los Angeles County does indeed move to the yellow tier, the county expects to announce it by Wednesday.