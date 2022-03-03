Group marches in downtown Louisville after former LMPD officer Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment charges

Brett Hankison's charges were related to shots fired into Breonna Taylor's neighbor's apartment the night of the March 13, 2020 raid on her apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People gathered at Jefferson Square Park hours after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was acquitted of all wanton endangerment charges.

Hankison was on trial for three counts of wanton endangerment for shots he fired into a neighboring apartment the night of the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

The group of about 50 people first gathered at Jefferson Square Park and then made their way down 4th Street. Some could be heard chanting, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

The crowd did disrupt traffic for a few minutes at 4th Street and Broadway. They also stopped outside a restaurant on 4th Street Live, encouraging people to show support.

"Only in Kentucky can a police officer storm into your home, kill you and get away with it and get away with not murder but just wanton endangerment,” Tyra Walker said. She’s the co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression.

Activist Chris Will said Mayor Greg Fischer failed the city.

"Bad apples grow on every tree, but it is the leadership here that had failed this city today,” activist Dre Dawson said.

Hours before the march, Fischer took to Twitter, saying in part: "today's decision adds to the frustration and anger of many over the inability to find more accountability for tragic events of March 13, 2020."

Louisville Metro Safe said there were no problems or any incidents involving the small group that took to the streets.

Activists said they will be back Friday around 3 p.m. to march again and call for justice.



