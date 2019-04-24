SAN DIEGO — Family members are speaking out after the devastating loss of their young loved one in the Sri Lanka attacks over the weekend. 11-year-old Kieran was eating breakfast with his mother and grandmother at the Cinnamon Hotel when a bomb went off and shrapnel pierced his heart. His father and grandmother describe him as extremely bright and caring; someone who would have made a different in the world,

Kieran, who had recently visited his father in San Diego for spring break, was one of more than 300 killed in the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks at churches and hotels. His dad Alexander Arrow says he still can't believe it's real.

"You just can't square reality with what you're hearing,” he said.

Arrow, who lives in San Diego shared memories of his young son following his death.

"Kieran was the star of every class he was ever in. He was the most loving and determined and articulate and insightful kid,” said Arrow.

The fifth grader, who dreamed of being a neuroscientist, attended a prestigious private school in Washington, D.C. but was recently studying abroad where his mother's side of the family lives.

Kieran had returned to Sri Lanka less than two weeks ago after spending spring break in San Diego with his father.

Arrow says the two of them went kayaking.

It was a cherished moment the 11-year-old's mother blurted out as she listed the reasons her son couldn't die as they stood over his hospital bed.

"[She said], ‘he can't go because he has to come back and kayak with you again... He told me he needs to come back and go kayaking again,’” said Arrow.

The family says as painful as it is to open themselves up, they wanted the world to know what was taken from them and just how special Kieran really was.

"Life is fragile and [we should] recognize that and love every minute you have with the people you care about,” said Arrow.