Loved ones celebrate life of semi-professional football player

The San Diego Silverbacks football player was killed while changing a tire on freeway. Family and friends held a memorial service Sunday in his memory.

SAN DIEGO — The life of semi-professional football player, Dave Post, is being honored after he was killed suddenly while changing a flat tire on the freeway a week and a half ago. Loved ones gathered at a memorial service Sunday evening.

Post was 22-years-old when he was killed while changing a tire on State Route 54. A car ran into the back of his car, hitting him into the roadway. He sustained fatal injuries. His coach and teammates from the San Diego Silverbacks football team said he was the type of person who brought people together.

"It's a big loss and I just want to say, I love you all but I don't know you all but Dave loved you all so my love is extended,” said Elliot Limbrick, the head coach of the Silverbacks.

It was his love for life and laughter that his friends will remember the most.

"In the huddle he would crack a few jokes and get everybody's spirits high,” said teammate Orin Bridgeforth.

Teammate Deshane Mahomey said Post was like a sibling to him.

"That kid that brought so much laughter to the team and kept us together,” Mahoney said. “He was like a brother to me and will be surely missed."

Post made lasting impacts off the football field, too.

"We also must remember he loved Jesus Christ and was at church ever since he was a small kid,” said Brother Brown.

Brother Brown said Post played the drums for his church and had a lot of faith.

"I know that Dave is alright and in good hands and that we will see him again,” he said.

Investigators said the driver of the car who crashed into Post’s car stayed on scene and cooperated. They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The San Diego Silverbacks set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Post's family.