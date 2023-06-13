Friend in disbelief after woman dies while saving teen at Three Sisters Falls

A woman is still in disbelief that her friend of nearly 20 years, 48-year-old Sarah Crocker, tragically died while hiking Three Sisters Falls.

SAN DIEGO — "Time sort of stopped. I'm still in shock and disbelief for sure," said Donna Chirco.

Chirco is still in disbelief that her friend of nearly 20 years, 48-year-old Sarah Crocker, tragically died while hiking Three Sisters Falls in Clevland National Forest, about 45 miles from San Diego, last Thursday.

"Life is unpredictable and sometimes bad things happen," said Chirco.

Crocker was leading a hike with her kids and teenagers when one of the teens slipped. Crocker was attempting to rescue the teenage girl from going over the waterfall’s ledge, according to reports from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Both of them fell. The teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

A mutual friend called Chirco with the heartbreaking news. She says this comes as a shock since Crocker was an experienced hiker.

Crocker worked as a hike leader at Rancho Mission Viejo for elementary school students. She even led a Boy Scout troupe.

She was a wife and mother to two kids. Chirco says Crocker's family is coping the best they can.

"They are doing okay. They are strong together. They are navigating it together. You know, her husband is really involved and is an amazing dad. He’s going to be able to carry the type of parent Sarah was and help them process this," said Chirco.

Chirco started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Crocker's kid's college funds. It's already raised more than $17,000.

"This shows her kids and husband how many people loved her and how many lives she touched. There is strength in that and solidarity in that and people are coming together for the person you loved," said Chirco.

Crocker was loved by so many and left this Earth doing what she loved most.