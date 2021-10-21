Lumpia Club celebrates Filipino heritage, spreads awareness on COVID-19 resources

October is Filipino American History Month.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — October is Filipino American History Month. A local networking club is celebrating Filipino heritage and spreading awareness of COVID-19 treatments.

Members of The Lumpia Club gathered at Market on 8th in National City and the Director of the Filipino Resource Center, Joann Fields, coordinated the Thursday afternoon event.

"It's venue for people to come meet us so we can share ideas and share contact information, so people know that there is a Filipino community. There is over 217,000 Filipinos that reside here, but we feel invisible," said Fields.

"I think Filipinos are very under represented. There are not a lot of networking opportunities and Lumpia Club is where we can connect," said Lumpia Club member, Kris Brown.

Guests speakers including Dr. Gil Ungab, Director of Nursing at Family Health Center of San Diego, Pauline Lucatero, and Dr. Jerome Robinson, NAACP- San Diego Chapter Health Committee Chairperson, discussed local COVID-19 treatments and resources, including a treatment for people who test positive for COVID-19.

"Monoclonal anti body infusion is a simple IV fusion. They are essentially proteins that we infuse. It's one time infusion treatment," said Lucatero.

Members enjoyed Filipino delicacies such as, chicken adobo, pancit and lumpia.

Fields hopes to spread awareness of the Filipino culture, raise money and attract more helpful advocates.

"We are your neighbor, doctor, teacher or classmate. You may not know the Filipino community exists, but we are here. Our parents came for the American dream and we want our fair share of the American pie," said Fields.

They plan to hold monthly meetings.