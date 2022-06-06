MAAC members go on strike after filing 5 unfair labor practice charges

MAAC members say they are sending a clear message: "It is time for MAAC to stop the labor violations and bargain fairly."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Members of the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee (MAAC) and supporters wore purple with signs chanting and marching in the South Bay Monday, after voting unanimously last week to go on an Unfair Labor Practice strike.

Organizers say the vote came after management's tactics forced MAAC members to file five Unfair Labor Practice charges – two for worker intimidation and three related to bad-faith bargaining.

MAAC employees say they are bargaining to restart a fair system that rewards long-term employees for their experience and years of service.

SEIU Union members at MAAC provide early childhood education, drug and alcohol counseling, affordable housing help and support many programs to build self-sufficiency and address poverty in San Diego County.

CBS 8 reached out to MAAC for comment in regards to the allegations against them, but have not received a response as of the date of this report.