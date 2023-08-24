Macy's will open its first California 'small-format' store in Santee

Macy's scaled-down store will open in the former Bed Bath and Beyond store before Black Friday at the Santee Trolley Square.

SANTEE, Calif. — An old department store is creating a new shopping experience, and it's launching the first California store right in our backyard.

This week, Macy's announced that it will open a scaled-down store in the Santee Trolley Square.

The closest Macy’s is in La Mesa at Grossmont Center, but now it's responding to store closures and opening smaller stores.

They are marketing outside malls and moving to the suburbs in strip malls.

TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Barnes and Noble, and now a Macy’s, to name a few will be in the Santee Trolley Square.

A scaled-down Macy’s called Small-Format is moving into the former Bed Bath and Beyond in the Santee Trolley Square.

“That's wonderful; I can't wait to come shop,” said Cindy Ziya, a shopper.

Most are welcoming the store, but some hoped for a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

“I'd rather have Macy's than a Trader Joe's,” said Ziya.

Or some thought it could be a movie theater or a tech store.

“It's not an Apple location. Best Buy would have been nice, but I like Macy’s,” said Natalie Sigala, a shopper.

Best Buy closed in Mission Gorge Square in 2021.

Santee officials are welcoming the legacy store.

“I’m a regular customer of Macy's and have been since 1983,” said Laura Koval, Santee Vice Mayor.

The city’s economy and development says marketing a 30,000-square-foot space can be challenging, but the Santee Trolley Square, which Kimco Realty owns, was able to fill that space in less than a year.

“Besides employees and just the sales revenue tax that we can reinvest in our city, which we reinvest roads and infrastructure,” said Koval.

This won't be the typical Macy's in malls; there won't be furniture or appliances.

“They are going to focus on clothing and accessories and makeup and partnering with Toys R Us; it's such a smart use of space in Santee,” said Koval.

These small format stores are in response to Macy's closures nationwide and downscaling its concept.

This is like what Target did in Ocean Beach and other local communities.

Macy’s launched this concept in the Midwest and is expanding west. Santee’s store will be the first in California.

In an e-mail statement, a spokesperson told CBS 8

Multiple factors contributed to the decision for the location, including geography, customer demographics, and desired footprints, among other considerations.

Get ready to 'Do More Due East,' Macy's plans to open before Black Friday.

“Wow! That's so good. Perfect timing,” said Ziya.

The small format Macy's will also have a service desk where you can pay your bills, returns, exchanges, and pick up your online orders.

Macy’s says this will create 75 jobs across its four new stores it’s opening, including transfer jobs and new hires.

Kimco Realty sent this statement:

"We are thrilled to introduce Macy's latest small-format store to Santee Trolley Square, perfectly timed for the upcoming 2023 holiday season," stated Zach Blatteis, director of real estate for Kimco Realty in San Diego. "This represents a significant victory for the center and community, as we proudly unveil this innovative concept store from an iconic American brand, tailored to the tastes and preferences of our modern-day shoppers."