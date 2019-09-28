CARLSBAD, Calif. — Members of the group MAGA People claim that during their meeting at Urban Plates in Carlsbad Thursday night an employee asked them to put away their MAGA sign away because it was making guests uncomfortable.

The group’s organizer said he did not comply and refused to remove the sign.

A man by the name Bill said members of the group were talking peacefully over dinner, not making a scene or doing anything wrong.

“They asked us to remove the sign and of course we questioned why. Most of us, I believe, were over 50 or 60. We were kind of a senior citizens group. We are more like a bingo group,” he said.

Bill said the sign was visibly located because it was the group’s first meeting and members did not know each other. He said he made the big sign just so people would know where to meet.

Bill said the new meetup group was formed earlier this month with people from across the county, and but many opted not to be photographed for fear of discrimination.

Bill said the group had important issues to discuss like the 50th Congressional District race and the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“I'm a supporter. I realize he's not a perfect person. I realize he's doing a great job,” he said.

Bill said the next group meeting will be done in a private room.

In a statement Urban Plates said:

"Urban Plates does not choose, or refuse, to do business with groups based upon their political or religious ideologies or affiliations. Acceptance of business does not indicate support, or endorsement of any group or individual. As a matter of guest privacy we do not discuss details of our guests or the groups with whom we do business."