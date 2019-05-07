RIDGECREST, Calif. — A magnitude 5.4 aftershock to the Ridgecrest Earthquake struck in the same area Friday morning.



It struck at 4.07 a.m. at a depth of around 4.3 miles, its epicenter 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.



Several temblors greater than 3 magnitude hit the same region earlier Friday morning.

Dramatic video on Friday showed a Good Morning America reporter caught in the aftershock while her camera was rolling.

Others flocked to social media to post about what they felt.

When the 6.4 earthquake struck on July 4, people from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.