RIDGECREST, Calif. — A magnitude 5.4 aftershock to the Ridgecrest Earthquake struck in the same area Friday morning.



It struck at 4.07 a.m. at a depth of around 4.3 miles, its epicenter 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.



Several temblors greater than 3 magnitude hit the same region earlier Friday morning.

A 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.