Major road repair work on Gold Coast Drive set to begin in 2023

SAN DIEGO — Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa is about to get a $15 million makeover. Mayor Todd Gloria and other city leaders made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning.

"I firmly believe this is the worst street in San Diego, but in a year's time that will no longer be the case," said Council Member Chris Cate.

The massive road repair project which includes moving the utility lines beneath the road, is scheduled to begin in January and expected to continue for most of the year.

"This is not your normal road repair," said Mayor Gloria. "We're doing far more than that. The road wasn't built right in the first place and what we're doing is more than throwing down asphalt but truly a proper, deep repair."

The project includes repairing Gold Coast Drive between Camino Ruiz and Thanksgiving Lane as well as Parkdale Avenue between Mira Mesa Boulevard and Northrup Drive. It will be completed in four phases.

According to the city, street reconstruction will begin after the installation of storm water infrastructure such as storm drains and inlets, and concrete surface improvements like curb ramps and sidewalk repairs.

"There are people who go through this corridor every day, bringing kids to school, going to work, running errands. There are people who come into this community, who have to drive on this road. Everyone should be concerned about it," said Bari Vaz, President of the Mira Mesa Town Council.

