Makeshift migrant help center may close over lack of funds

Casa Familiar, a nonprofit in San Ysidro, has helped hundreds of asylum seekers in recent days with basic needs, counseling and paperwork assistance.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of asylum seekers are getting help relocating in the United States at a make-shift assistance center just north of the International Border.

Buses make five or six trips per day from the San Ysidro Community Park to Lindbergh Field. Each person boarding with hopes for a new start, a new life.

Casa Familiar president and CEO Lisa Cuestas says the refugees are from all over the world.

"From China to Russia to Africa, Brazil, Latin America," she said.

Cheikh Mossa-Benahi arrived Friday from Mauritania. He’s on his way to live with a cousin in New York.

"I have felt good; they give me everything. Give me this jacket, they give me food, they are so kind to people."

Cuestas says the migrants' needs are wide-ranging.

"Folks need to charge phones, be in contact with the families, to coordinate the rest of their journey," she said.

Nancy Aeling from Our Lady of Guadalupe church is one of the volunteers at the Casa Familiar help center.

"A lot of people here have family that they can go to but they don't know the American system; how to get a ticket, go through airport security, how to even get to the airport."

There are welcomes signs in many languages, maps for orientation, individual counseling and assistance with filling out paperwork.

Cuestas tells CBS 8 that the make-shift center may be shutting down by the end of this coming week for financial reasons.

"We're using our own reserves and depending on donations and philanthropy to provide support."