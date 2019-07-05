SAN DIEGO — News 8 was introduced to a group of self-proclaimed “mall rats” 30 years ago. The teens were homeless and spent most days at a mall in Carlsbad. One of the teens featured in 1989, Rob Gordon, recently contacted the station with an update of where his life went after he was interviewed.

While the teens would spend their days at the mall, at night the mall rats could be found at a nearby parking lot where they hid away in makeshift shelters behind Eternal Hills Cemetery in Carlsbad.

30 years later, the mall is now called The Shopps at Carlsbad and the teens secret hideaway in the forest area behind the cemetery has since been flattened out.

"A lot has happened in 30 years. I'm telling you - a lot,” said Rob who was 17 years old then.

He is now 47 and live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rob spoke with News 8 via Skype and explained what happened back then.

"I did LSD. [I] finally got into meth and that was the destroyer. It destroys everything in your life,” he said.

There were about 30 mall rats in Rob’s group in 1989. The youngest was just 14 and most were runaways like Rob who says he did not get along with his father.

Back then Rob said he planned to be a rock star.

After the initial story aired, the mall rat's hideout was bulldozed, and Rob was forced to get off the streets that he called home for two years.

Years later he says he tried to commit suicide and that was his turning point.

“I decided to change my entire lifestyle,” said Rob. "I got hooked up with some good programs out here who helped me rehabilitate myself. They put me through drug rehab, alcohol rehab."

Rob earned his GED and graduated college. He now has a good job in Las Vegas working as a lighting tech for some big shows with bands like Aerosmith and, most recently, worked the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

He says he even keeps in touch with some of the other mall rats today.

“Jason I talk to on a regular basis,” said Rob. “He's doing great. He's married. He's got kids. Living the dream. ‘Little Chief’ - he's doing the same thing."

Rob is still a musician today and is in the process of writing an album. He says music helps him stay sober.

"What better place to put it than in my lyrics and my music you know?” said Rob. “That's kinda how I cope now."

Unfortunately, not all the mall rats made it, he says some could not get off drugs and died because of their addictions.

Rob says if he could do it all over again, he would stay off drugs because that is what tore him away from his family and friends and put him in a dark place.

The original “mall rats” stories from 1989 can be viewed below.