San Diego's 'Mama's Kitchen' delivers 11-millionth meal

SAN DIEGO — Mama's Kitchen delivered its 11 millionth meal Friday in Hillcrest with the help of the Mayor of San Diego, and it was delivered to a very deserving man.

Thomas Willaredt received meals from Mama's Kitchen for over 15 years and was the lucky recipient of the organization's meal number 11,000,000.

According to Ann Marie Price and Alex Heckman, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Mama's Kitchen CEO Alberto Cortes made the special delivery to commemorate the nonprofit's major milestone.

Mama’s Kitchen's purpose strives to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to critical illnesses such as HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease, their website detailed.

Willaredt moved to San Diego in 1993 from Pennsylvania for work, but in 2005, Willaredt fell disabled to a positive HIV diagnosis and a previous heart disease diagnosis, Price and Heckman said in a press release.

Thomas Willaredt worked with Mama's Kitchen dieticians, who helped manage his health by teaching him how to prepare healthy meals best.

"In 2005, Thomas underwent heart surgery. During the surgery, doctors lost his pulse four times; as they were about to call his time of death, Thomas’ heart started beating again. This second chance has inspired Thomas to take charge of his health to give back to others," Mama's Kitchen officials said.

Willaredt has volunteered for sober living homes for the past six years, and as a recovering drug addict, WIllaredt is proud to volunteer with the facility that helped him get clean and sober, Price and Heckman said.

For over three decades, Mama’s Kitchen has prepared and delivered 11 million nutritious meals to those in need and has never turned away an eligible client.

Mama’s Kitchen delivers more than 15,000 meals a week throughout San Diego County.