Mama’s Kitchen holding annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale

Recently, the non-profit has seen a 65% increase in demand for their services.

SAN DIEGO — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Mama’s Kitchen is hosting its annual Thanksgiving bake sale!

So far Mama’s Kitchen has raised $115,000 of its $125,000 goal. Although all the delicious pies are sold out you can continue to give to those most in need during this holiday season.

Wednesday’s event included a pie pick up for those lucky enough to get them. Mama’s Kitchen says they expect to have 3,000 picked up before Thanksgiving Day! A spokeswoman for Mama’s Kitchen said, “We have facilitated a very safe way to drive through and you are getting to bring something back to your Thanksgiving table that is helping others. And that is something you can share with your children, your Zoom friends who you are probably zooming with this Thanksgiving, the way you helped others in need.”

Mama’s Kitchen says fundraisers like these are extra important during difficult times. The non-profit has seen a 65% increase in demand for their services. Not only do they need funds, but they also need volunteers to complete the incredibly important work they do.

Mama’s Kitchen helps feed those with critical illnesses like HIV, cancer and other illnesses.

If you would like to donate to their cause, click here.