Man accused of assaulting a woman with baseball bat in La Mesa arrested

LA MESA, Calif. — A 52-year-old La Mesa man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a 34-year-old woman with a baseball bat.

According to La Mesa officials, the assault took place on Saturday, May 31 during the riots. The woman told authorities she was walking home when the suspect, Javier Zavala, assaulted her without provocation at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Fresno Avenue.

The woman suffered a broken right hand, and bruising to her left thigh.

La Mesa police officers witnessed the assault and immediately apprehended Zavala and arrested him. The woman, however, initially fled the scene and couldn't be identified until she came forward to report the assault the next day.