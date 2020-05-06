x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Man accused of assaulting a woman with baseball bat in La Mesa arrested

The woman suffered a broken right hand, and bruising to her left thigh.
Credit: KFMB

LA MESA, Calif. — A 52-year-old La Mesa man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a 34-year-old woman with a baseball bat. 

According to La Mesa officials, the assault took place on Saturday, May 31 during the riots. The woman told authorities she was walking home when the suspect, Javier Zavala, assaulted her without provocation at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Fresno Avenue. 

The woman suffered a broken right hand, and bruising to her left thigh.

La Mesa police officers witnessed the assault and immediately apprehended Zavala and arrested him. The woman, however, initially fled the scene and couldn't be identified until she came forward to report the assault the next day. 

Zavala was charged with being drunk in public, and assault with a deadly weapon. 

RELATED: San Diego County law enforcement agencies: who does what and where

RELATED: Police use of bean bag rounds and rubber bullets under scrutiny

RELATED: La Mesa and Santee extend city-wide curfews