Man accused of double-fatal crash in Seattle arrested at U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego

Antonio Lopez, 21, was wanted by Washington State Patrol after the department responded to a double-fatal crash on a Seattle freeway.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a double-fatal crash in Seattle was arrested attempting to enter the United States from Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Antonio Lopez, 21, was wanted by Washington State Patrol after the department responded to a multi-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 near the West Seattle freeway.

Authorities in Seattle received several 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. on February 26 with reports that two people were unresponsive in their vehicle and another was lying in the roadway due to the crash.

Washington State Patrol told CBS 8 that after the initial crash occurred, Lopez struck the two vehicles with his Jeep that were left disabled in the roadway, then left the crash scene.

Lopez is being charged with killing two people who were in a disabled vehicle initially involved in the first collision and severely injuring another driver who was outside of another car involved in the initial crash, according to authorities.

Skyler Thorton, 34, and 38-year-old Terrell Aaron were killed in the collision., according to CBS affiliate KIRO 7.

"The King County Prosecutor’s Office has filed two counts of Vehicular Homicide, one count of Vehicular Assault, and Felony Hit and Run," Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said in a press release.

Washington State Patrol issued a warrant for the arrest of Antonio Lopez, believing he was on the run to Mexico.

Lopez was later apprehended on July 30 when he attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Lopez and transported him to San Diego Central Jail, awaiting extradition to Washington to be charged.

Lopez was wanted on a $1,000,000 warrant.