Police: 84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home.

San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Lt. Campbell told local media that the family member inside the home alerted people to the domestic violence disturbance.

When officers arrived at the reported address, they discovered a 78-year-old black female who suffered from numerous gunshot wounds, Lt. Campbell said.

The victim died at the scene.

Officers arrested an 84-year-old man who authorities only identified as the victim's husband.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.