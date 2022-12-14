Man accused of shooting and injuring San Diego police officer charged, denied bail

Garcia, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges against him, which include attempted murder, premeditated and deliberate attempted murder, and other charges.

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of shooting a San Diego police officer in Mountain View appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Andrew Garcia appeared before a judge in a video call to hear the charges against him. He faces multiple charges after shooting the officer during a chase and then barricading himself inside an apartment for hours.

Garcia, who spoke from a hospital room, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include attempted murder and premeditated and deliberate attempted murder of a police officer.

"This is certainly an ambush type of shooting, no question about that," said Clay Biddle, Deputy District Attorney.

Garcia, who was on felony probation for a previous case, was denied bail.

"There’s clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Garcia poses a flight risk. He poses a danger to the safety to the public," said the judge.

Police said Garcia led them on a lengthy chase in a stolen car. He later left the car and opened fire with what was described as a ghost gun, hitting the officer three times. He then ran inside an apartment and barricaded himself for more than 9 hours.

"He sustained some pretty serious injuries and lost a lot of blood," said Biddle.

The officer was hit once in the chest and twice in the arm, one of the bullets clipped a major artery.

"We are all extremely thankful that the officer survived his injuries and the prognosis for him is positive," added Biddle.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

Garcia is also in a hospital after police say he ingested narcotics and was found unconscious inside the apartment.

Garcia is scheduled for a readiness hearing on Dec. 23 and a preliminary exam set for Dec. 28.

