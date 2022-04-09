Man accused of terrorizing Tierrasanta neighborhood early Saturday morning

Police say man opened fire inside one home where daughter and elderly father tried to barricade themselves

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police say a man, suspected of trying to break into several Tierrasanta homes early Saturday morning, got inside a house occupied by a daughter and elderly father. Police surrounded the house on Viacha Drive. Officers rushed inside the house when they heard gunfire inside the home, according to SDPD Captain Rich Freedman.

An officer on a neighboring roof opened fire on the suspect who was not hit. Freedman says the man surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

Police say man assaulted the daughter and father before firing at least one round. The father and daughter were not shot and were eventually rescued by police.