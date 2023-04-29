Man arrested after leading officers on chase in La Mesa, attempted to hide behind home

A man was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and leading officers on chase through La Mesa.

An officer with La Mesa Police Department attempted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. of an older model Honda Civic that was reported stolen.

The suspect reportedly ran from officers near Bass Street and Carmenita Road in La Mesa. Officers involved in the pursuit of the suspect called for backup to assist with setting up a perimeter in the area while they searched for the suspect.

Video from OnScene.TV showed officers found the man hiding behind a home just a block away from where the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle.

"Hands up! Hands up! Come out; you're going to be bit by the dog," an officer shouted at the suspect.

The unidentified man surrendered to officers without incident.

Officers were seen searching the area where the suspect was hiding.

No injuries were reported.