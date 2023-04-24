Man assaulted at Papagayos Grill and Cantina in Chula Vista dies at hospital

A man receiving intensive care treatment from an assault at Papagayos Grill and Cantina in Chula Vista succumbed to his injuries.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are working to identify the person responsible for severely injuring a man who died after being assaulted at a cantina in Eastlake on Saturday, April 15.

Chula Vista Police Department was notified that a man receiving intensive care treatment at Scripps Mercy Hospital died during treatment from severe injuries sustained at Papagayos Grill and Cantina in the 2200 block of Otay Lakes Road in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

Jose Perez Fong, 59, died on April 21, according to Sergeant Anthony Molina, the Public Information Officer for Chula Vista Police Department.

"Based on information and evidence gathered during the initial stages of the investigation, authorities learned Perez Fong was assaulted while inside on the crowded dance floor for unknown reasons," Sgt. Molina said.

A suspect has yet to be identified in the assault.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips to remain anonymous.