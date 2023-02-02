Alpine mother says man was caught peeping in her 6-year-old son's window multiple times

So far, charges have not been filed in the case. Deputy District Attorney Tricia Amador told CBS 8 the case remains under investigation.

SAN DIEGO — Frustration and anger is brewing at an Alpine apartment complex, after a mother says she caught a man peeping in her 6-year-old son's bedroom window.

Kayla Staub said it's happened on three different occasions at the Alpine Woods complex.

"The first time I was panicked," she said. "I thought 'No, this can’t be true.' And I tried to say 'He must be a resident going to check his mail.' But when I found out we were specifically targeted for an entire week, and night after night, I knew something else was going on."

According to Staub, the third incident was Jan 10. She said her husband confronted the man and made a citizen's arrest.

Deputy District Attorney Tricia Amador confirmed the man was arrested twice in Jan. in connection with this incident.

CBS 8 isn't naming the man because he hasn't been formally charged yet.

On Thursday morning, he was due to appear at the El Cajon Courthouse. However, he was released because formal charges have not yet been filed.

Amador told CBS 8, detectives are working "expeditiously" on this case. She said once all the evidence has been gathered, the DA's office will take a look at all of the facts and determine if charges will be field.

Staub said she realized another family was dealing with what she was dealing with after she saw another mom post about him on Nextdoor.com. She said the neighbor said the same guy had been peeping in her daughter's window.

Staub said she has filed a temporary restraining order against the man.

She's worried about what will happen, if he isn't put behind bars.

"I'm sure every parent knows that feeling of when your child is in danger," Staub said. "And that is a hard feeling to resist. To step back and say 'The legal system's got it.' That has been very hard for me."

Staub said her 6-year-old has autism and is non-verbal.