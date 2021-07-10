Man charged with attempted murder in injury of motorcycle officer

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was booked into the Central Jail Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, who was injured during a traffic stop in a Mira Mesa neighborhood, police said.



Moises Correa, 29, was also charged with assault with force and resisting arrest, according to jail records.



A motorcycle officer with the San Diego Police Department suffered minor injuries when a driver ran him down with a car during a stop at Black Mountain Road and Westview Parkway at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, police said.



The officer pulled over a black Chrysler sedan and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off northbound on Black Mountain Road, Officer Tony Martinez said.



As the officer gave chase, the driver pulled to a stop in a traffic lane, then accelerated in reverse, sending the sedan crashing into the motorcycle, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the SDPD.



Following the impact, the motorist allegedly continued backing up, pushing the downed motorcycle along the street with the officer pinned underneath it. The driver, who had a female passenger riding with him, then allegedly fled to the north.



The patrolman, whose name was not released, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released later. He has been with the SDPD for 13 years and been assigned to the department's Traffic Division Motorcycle Unit for more than five years.



On Friday at about 6 p.m., officers learned that Correa was in the Mira Mesa area, Brown said. A police air unit spotted Correa and a female companion, who was believed to be the passenger when Correa allegedly tried to run down the officer, in the backyard of a home in the 9100 block of Dewsbury Avenue.



The two suspects went into the house as officers surrounded the dwelling, the lieutenant said. The occupants of the house came out and a SWAT team responded to the scene.



After a standoff that lasted several hours, the two suspects were located in the rafters of the garage and still refused to come out, Brown said. Police used chemical agents on the suspects and they surrendered and were taken to police headquarters for questioning.



Correa was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.



Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.