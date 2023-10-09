Man claiming to have bomb climbs ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier taken into custody

Fire crews evacuated people from the Ferris wheel baskets who were on the ride at the time.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A man was arrested by authortities after he carried a backpack and apparently claimed to have a bomb climbed to the center of the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel Monday, prompting the closure and evacuation of the entire pier.

Officers were dispatched about 2:40 p.m. to the pier, according to a watch commander at the Santa Monica Police Department.

``Somebody climbed the Ferris wheel, with a backpack, and began yelling at officers," the watch commander told City News Service. ``We're working, trying to figure this thing out."

The department reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the suspect was heard by witnesses saying he has a bomb. Officers evacuated Pacific Park and the pier, and a crisis negotiation team was at the scene attempting to talk to the suspect. The suspect was perched near the center of the 130-foot-tall Ferris wheel.

