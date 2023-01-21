Man critically injured, face fractured, after pothole sends him flying off scooter in Torrey Pines

A man was seriously injured and suffered several facial fractures after a pothole caused him to be ejected off his scooter in Torrey Pines, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday evening after he struck a pothole in Torrey Pines, which ejected him off his scooter.

Witnesses reportedly found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines around 5:44 p.m. and called 911, according to San Diego police reports.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 60-year-old man lying relatively lifeless that was surrounded by bystanders who stopped to help the victim and called for help.

Throughout San Diego Police's investigation, they determined the man was riding his electric scooter without a helmet when he struck a pothole, which sent him plummeting to the ground, police said.

Video from 619 News Media showed officers surrounding dozens of potholes that riddled sections of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines and much of San Diego.

Evidence markers were placed near several deep potholes and next to a black electric scooter placed on a sidewalk.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries and facial fractures, according to Officer Heims with San Diego Police.

CBS 8's Working For You team recently investigated a dramatic uptick of potholes around San Diego County that were reportedly causing significant damage to vehicles after a recent storm caused roads to deteriorate.

Nine trucks and crews work hard patching potholes around the City of San Diego every day, often patching thirty or more in a day, and with the rain, they’ve seen a noticeable uptick in reports.

If a pothole damages your vehicle, you could file a claim with the city here.

Anyone with information about the scooter crash was encouraged to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.