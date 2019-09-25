SAN DIEGO — A man has blocked access to a popular Mission Trails path because it runs through his property and inaction from the City of San Diego.

Jack Zarour claims the city wants to annex his land to expand the park.

“They wanted me to donate the land to the city for the park. I said, ‘are you kidding me? You killed my father and now you want me to give you the land, too?’”

Frustrating Jack even further, the City of San Diego has refused to provide him with any vehicle access to his property. The only road is through Mission Trails Park, which he needs a permit to use, and they will not give him the permit. Utility trucks, however, can use the road.

For Jack, enough is enough and so he has fenced off the property.

News 8 left multiple messages with city officials, but never responded to a request for comment.

News 8’s Steve Price met Zarour to find out why he took the drastic step of blocking access to the popular mountain bike trail.