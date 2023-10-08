Man dead after stabbing in East Village apartment

A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times, police said on Thursday.

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and died in an East Village apartment unit, police said Thursday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called to the Market Street Village Apartments on 14th Street at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, SDPD Lt. Steven Shelbloski told 1904 News video service.

As police were investigating, a woman began throwing things out of her apartment nearby to alert police to her boyfriend's aggressive behavior, Shelbloski said.

Police detained her boyfriend and said he had wounds that were consistent with aggression. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.