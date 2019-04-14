VISTA, Calif. —

A man has been detained in connection with the death of a woman at a home in Vista, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.



Deputies dispatched at 5:55 p.m. Saturday to a home at 475 1/2 Rancho Vista Road, in response to a reported shooting, found a woman suffering from severe injuries, said Lt. Michael Blevins of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, he said.



A man was detained by deputies at the scene, Blevins said. Deputies did not confirm the man’s relationship to the victim, but neighbors told News 8 the man they saw in handcuffs also lived in the home.



“We have a male subject detained at this time and there’s no additional suspects outstanding and there’s no danger to the community,” Lt. Blevins said.



The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at (858) 285-6330.