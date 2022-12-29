Man detained in shooting death in East San Diego County

A 33-year-old man was detained in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Potrero on Thursday.

POTRERO, Calif. — Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were questioning a suspect detained in a shooting death in Potrero, in rural East San Diego County.

Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said Sheriff's deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1000 block of Harris Road in Potrero.

"Deputies arrived and located a 35-year-old man on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso," said Steffen.

The fire department arrived on scene and transported the wounded man to a nearby Cal Fire Station and called for an airlift, but the shooting victim died before Mercy Air arrived.

"Soon after deputies arrived on scene, they obtained information of a 33-year-old man who may have been involved in the incident, who had left the area in a motor home," said Steffen. "Deputies located the man driving a motor home westbound on Highway 94 about two miles from the shooting scene. A traffic stop was conducted and the man was detained."

Steffen said Sheriff's Homicide Unit was questioning the suspect to determine his level of possible involvement in the incident, investigating details surrounding circumstances and motivation related to the shooting. He added the relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect is unknown at this time.

No firearms have been recovered in connection with the incident.

Sheriff's said the identity of the shooting victim is known, but will not be released until the Medical Examiner notifies the next of kin.