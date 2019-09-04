SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was dropped off at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City Monday night with stab wounds.

The two 19-year-olds who suffered stab wounds were taken to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead.

The other is expected to survive.

According to police, the stabbing was the result of argument that originated in the 4800 block of T Street in Lincoln Park.

At this point there is no one in custody. The investigation is expected to last through the night.