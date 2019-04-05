SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Mission Bay.

The man was driving his 2003 BMW SUV eastbound in the 200 block of Sea World Drive at 1:20 a.m. when he missed a curve and struck the raised center median, lost control of the vehicle and crossed to the south edge of the road, where he hit a street lamp and tree on the right shoulder, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Heims said. His name was not disclosed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the San Diego police Traffic Investigations Unit at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.