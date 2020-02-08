Man handcuffed by officers in Middletown area dies, San Diego police investigating

According to police, the man was found to be in medical distress after being handcuffed, CPR was administered but he did not recover and died at the scene.

SAN DIEGO — A man died after being handcuffed by police Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police responded to the area of Columbia and Sassafras streets in the Middletown area after receiving reports of a man jumping up and down on a car.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the man was screaming, taking off his clothes and vandalizing cars.

According to the SDPD, the man was on the ground when officers arrived. After putting him in handcuffs and turning him over, police reportedly found that the man was in medical distress and performed CPR. The man did not recover and died at the scene.

The homicide unit is taking over the case, according to SDPD. Police said they are calling it a "death investigation" and not an "in-custody death."