Man dies on remote trail near Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — A 55-year-old man died Sunday on the Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir near Alpine, authorities said.



Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire.



People who were with the man in distress performed CPR and a paramedic took over life-saving efforts upon arrival, Sanchez said.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.



No other information about the cause of death was immediately available.