x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

Man dies on remote trail near Alpine

Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m. Sunday
Credit: Google Maps via Cal Fire

ALPINE, Calif. — A 55-year-old man died Sunday on the Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir near Alpine, authorities said.

Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire.

People who were with the man in distress performed CPR and a paramedic took over life-saving efforts upon arrival, Sanchez said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

No other information about the cause of death was immediately available. 