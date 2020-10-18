ALPINE, Calif. — A 55-year-old man died Sunday on the Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir near Alpine, authorities said.
Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire.
People who were with the man in distress performed CPR and a paramedic took over life-saving efforts upon arrival, Sanchez said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.
No other information about the cause of death was immediately available.
Man dies on remote trail near Alpine
