OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver on Tuesday night drove a vehicle through a structure at a senior living community in Oceanside.

According to Oceanside Police, the driver was on his way to pick up his wife who was playing bridge when he mistook the gas peddle for the brake.

He drove into the clubhouse and injured his wife and another woman.

Both female patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver was not injured and no arrests were made.

A building inspector on scene said the structure is structurally sound and be repaired.