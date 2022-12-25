Man driving under the influence of alcohol flips truck into Oceanside backyard

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard on Christmas Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night.

Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a truck on its roof, resting at the backyard patio door of a home, according to Jennifer Atenza, Oceanside Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

The driver, only described by police as a Hispanic adult man, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed the Dodge Ram truck down an embankment, resting on its roof, and a photo shared by Oceanside police from inside the home revealed the rear of the truck resting against the patio door.

One person who was in the home when the crash occurred was uninjured.

"The suspect will be booked on charges related to DUI when he's released from the hospital where he's being evaluated," Atenza said.

Oceanside police urged the public to stay off the roads if alcohol consumption was a part of their Christmas Day activities and warned of the dangers of driving impaired.

"Please ask everyone not to drink and drive," Atenza pleaded.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.