Man drowns after apparently jumping into ocean from Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man drowned early Thursday morning after apparently jumping into the ocean from the Imperial Beach Pier, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly after 12:35 a.m. from a person who reported that an intoxicated man had jumped into the ocean from the Imperial Beach Pier and was having difficulty swimming, said San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Robert Posada.



Deputies responded to the scene and found a man clinging to one of the pier's support pillars in the water, Posada said. A short time later, the man became unresponsive and released his grasp on the pillar.



Two of the victim's friends then jumped into the water and attempted to rescue the man, the sergeant said.



Imperial Beach fire personnel arrived and deployed a long rope, which was secured around the victim's torso, Posada said.



Deputies and fire personnel pulled the man from the water and performed CPR, then took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, where he was pronounced dead, Posada said. The man's name and age were not immediately available.



Lifeguards rescued the victim's friends using floatation devices and the long rope, the sergeant said. The friends, a man and a woman whose ages were not immediately available, were uninjured.



The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the death.