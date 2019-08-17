SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot early Saturday while attending a house party in the Logan Heights area, and police were trying to determine if two other men who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds were injured in the same shooting.



Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. to a "gunshots heard" call in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue and found a man in his early 20s with gunshot wounds to his upper body, San Diego Police Lt. Martha Sainz said.



Officers administered medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Police said the man got into an altercation with an unknown male suspect, who then shot the victim several times and fled.



Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds, she said.



A short time later, police "learned that two males were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," Sainz said. "We're not sure if they were related or not. We do know there was a party at the location."



It was unclear how many people may have been involved in the Marcy Avenue shooting, and there was no immediate suspect description.



San Diego police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.