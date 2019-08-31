SAN DIEGO — It's very fitting that I met William Shuttleworth on a road lined with American Flags.

"Wow look at these flags!" he says. "I think they put them out just for me".

William Shuttleworth has about 30 miles left in his epic, 3,300 mile journey across the United States. He's braved storms, tornadoes, and even a pack of dogs.

"One day I had four dogs that looked like they had not eaten in a week, looking at me as if I was breakfast!"

Shuttleworth as traversed the nation to raise money and awareness for the plight of veterans in America.

"Sixty-two thousand vets are homeless. They were not homeless when they went into the military." He continued, "I want the same healthcare for our vets as do members of congress. We put our life on the line to defend this country."

Initially, Shuttleworth had a goal of raising $5,000, and as of Friday his GoFundMe page has raised over $50,000.

He will end his journey Saturday at the embracing peace statue in downtown San Diego.