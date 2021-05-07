Man, 32, found dead on Encinitas Beach was once as the 'Bearded Bandit'

Christopher Andrew Gibson was found dead May 4 on the stone steps at Encinitas Beach.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man found dead on an Encinitas Beach last Tuesday is 32-year-old Christopher Andrew Gibson, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner.

The department of corrections confirmed he has a criminal past that includes burglary, grand theft, and later, bank robbery, as a suspect the FBI called the "Bearded Bandit."

Luis Patino of the CDCR said Gibson was convicted of burglary and grand theft in 2010.

He was then released on parole on June 26, 2011, and after one day, his parole was revoked and he returned to prison.

In 2015 CBS8 reported the sentencing of Christopher Andrew Gibson as a judge sentenced the so called "Bearded Bandit" to 70 months behind bars.

According to his plea agreement, Gibson, then 27, robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Saturn Boulevard last Oct. 7 and got away with $1,419.

A week later, he robbed a Chase bank on South Melrose Drive in Vista of $2,240, and on Nov. 6, stole $4,400 from another Chase branch on Vista Way.

Gibson presented a demand note in all three bank robberies, authorities said.

The FBI launched an extensive search for the "bearded bandit" including these surveillance photos from the banks that were robbed during the spree.