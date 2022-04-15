Man found dead on Rancho Bernardo hiking trail

According to police, a person walking the trail came across the man and determined he was not breathing and no pulse was found.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead early Friday morning on a Rancho Bernardo trail, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. near the 13000 block of Highland Valley Road and Pomerado Road, police said.

According to police, a person walking the trail came across the man and determined he was not breathing and no pulse was found.

San Diego Fire paramedics were not able to revive the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a death report and there are no signs of foul play.

No further information was immediately available.