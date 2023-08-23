Man holding baby runs from deputies in Spring Valley

A man who appeared frantic was caught on video running from authorities in Spring Valley while holding a baby in his arms.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies chased a man accused of violating a restraining order in Spring Valley Monday evening while he was holding a baby.

"Don't hurt my baby! Don't hurt my baby!" the man shouted as deputies detained him in front of Bancroft Market & Liquor in the 3600 block of Bancroft Drive on August 22.

Authorities were called to the 9000 block of Kenwood Drive in the Spring Valley area following reports of a dispute.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found Ryan Carlson, 40, running on foot while carrying an infant, San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant David LaDieu told CBS 8.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed two deputies in foot pursuit of Carlson while making several attempts to de-escalate the situation.

The infant's mother was also following behind the chase on foot.

Deputies and the infant's mother caught up to Carlson in front of Bancroft Market, where the infant was safely returned to its mother unharmed, Lt. LaDieu said.

Ryan Carlson was arrested on charges related to child stealing, restraining order violation, obstructing an officer, and attempting to pay to adopt a child illegally.

Carlson was held at San Diego Central Jail, eligible for release if posted a $25,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.